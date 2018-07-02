Dunedin Tech too classy for Southland

Liam Watson clears the ball for Dunedin Technical as George Thrussell watches on in their game against Southland United at the Caledonian Ground yesterday. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin Technical began its Southern Football League campaign in the best possible way yesterday.

It was far too good for Southland United as it claimed a 3-0 win at the Caledonian Ground, in Dunedin.

Tech’s attack was lively, creating a multitude of chances and applying plenty of pressure.

Alistair Rickerby took two of those chances, while Garbhan Coughlan buried a screamer from outside the box.

Its defence was solid, denying Southland any easy chances and ultimately holding off any threat it posed.

Tech dominated from the outset, putting enormous pressure on Southland early.

It forced several corners and throw-ins as the Southland defence did all it could to keep its goal safe.

A goal was inevitable and Rickerby delivered in the 10th minute.

He pounced on a deflected shot in the box, shooting past Southland keeper Elliott Binks who got a glove to the ball.

Two minutes later, Tech was in again after a piece of brilliance from Coughlan, who was classy all day.

He received a long ball up the right sideline and ran another 10m to create space from his defender.

That took him close to the right-hand corner of the box, from where he shot past Binks, beating him to finish on the left side of the goal.

At that point Southland began getting some possession and started giving the Tech defence some work to do.However, it created only half-chances.

That helped ease the pressure on its defence, though. Tech continued to threaten but it was unable to find the goal again before halftime.

The game became more scrappy in the second half and, while Southland continued to look better, it rarely looked like closing the gap.

Tech had the majority of its chances snuffed out, although it was able to capitalise in the 64th minute as Rickerby scored his second.

Conor O’Keeffe crossed from deep and, while Tom Petersen was unable to put it away on first try, Rickerby slipped the ball into the goal from a tight angle on the right-hand side.

In Christchurch, Queenstown FC was beaten 5-3 by Cashmere Technical after an exciting second half.

Aaron Clapham scored three goals in a brilliant performance from the home team and Lyle Mathysen added two.

Josh Cartman bagged a double for Queenstown and Jan Kumar also scored.

Queenstown led 1-0 at halftime, before Cashmere hit back through Clapham and Mathysen.

The visiting side scored twice to take back the lead, before Cashmere did the same.

A late disallowed goal prevented Queenstown tying things at 4-4, before Cashmere sealed the win with its fifth.

Queenstown will meet Southland next week.

In the other games, Ferrymead Bays drew with Nomads United 1-1, while Coastal Spirit beat Nelson Suburbs 2-0.