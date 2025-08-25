'Gamechanger': TVNZ secures rights for football World Cup

Chris Wood in action for the All Whites. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

TVNZ has secured the rights to next year's FIFA World Cup, one of the biggest sporting events in the world - but it will charge viewers to watch some matches.

The football world cup is being hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico and the 2026 tournament will see the All Whites compete for the first time since 2010.

A range of games will be available free-to-air on TVNZ 1, including all New Zealand matches.

A comprehensive one-off event pass on TVNZ+ will be available to buy for fans who want to watch every match, live and on demand.

With 48 teams playing 104 matches over 39 days, it's the biggest FIFA World Cup to date.

TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell described securing comprehensive rights to the tournament as a huge moment for TVNZ.

"Football is one of the fastest growing sports in New Zealand. The UEFA EUROs and Wrexham FC matches saw big audiences for TVNZ. With the All Whites in the mix, we are so excited to bring the FIFA World Cup 26™ to Kiwis next year and give them more opportunity to get swept up in football fever.

"Today's announcement of a new pay TV service, offering New Zealanders the opportunity to buy a one-off event pass to the FIFA World Cup 26™, is a gamechanger for TVNZ. Launching a pay product means TVNZ can competitively bid for and acquire more sports and serve it to audiences in the ways they want to watch it - whether it's every moment live, or free-to-air on our channels."

The TVNZ's rights package also includes additional FIFA tournaments, which will be free-to-view from late September on TVNZ+. They include the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2026.