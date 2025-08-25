Fulham holds United, Everton open stadium in style

Emile Smith Rowe scores the equalising goal for Fulham against Manchester United at Craven Cottage this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Fulham held visitors Manchester United to a 1-1 draw after Emile Smith Rowe equalised for this hosts with his first touch as a substitute, to cancel out an own goal while Bruno Fernandes missed a first-half penalty.

After Leny Yoro's header took a deflection off Rodrigo Muniz's back to open United's account this season, Smith Rowe scored 93 seconds after coming on as the two teams seeking their first win of the campaign shared the spoils this morning in the English Premier League.

"We are very competitive in training, we all want to score goals and contribute to the team. We know when we come off the bench we have to work hard and try and score," Smith Rowe told Sky Sports.

It was a first point for Fulham against United in nine home games as they moved up to 13th with two points while Ruben Amorim's side are 16th with just a point from two games.

United made their intentions clear early on when Matheus Cunha had two shots on goal in the first two minutes, the first a powerful long-range effort that flew over the bar and the second a shot that came off the post with the keeper beaten.

The electric Cunha had a third chance when he plucked the ball from the sky after goalkeeper Altay Bayindir launched it long and the crowd held its breath as the Brazilian controlled it in the box, but his shot was well saved by Bernd Leno.

Fulham nearly shot themselves in the foot when Calvin Bassey grappled with Mason Mount in the box before a set-piece and then threw the midfielder to the ground.

Referee Chris Kavanagh checked the VAR screen and announced his decision to award a penalty on his microphone for all to hear.

FERNANDES SKIES PENALTY

United skipper Fernandes, usually composed and often decisive, looked irritated when the referee accidentally bumped into him before his run-up and Craven Cottage erupted when the Portuguese playmaker skied his spot-kick.

"I was upset. As a penalty taker you have your own routines, your own things that you do. I was upset because the referee did not apologise and that was what triggered me in the moment," Fernandes said.

"But that's not the excuse for missing the penalty. I just had a very bad hit on the ball, I put my foot too (much) under the ball and that's why the ball ended up going over the bar."

United drew first blood in the second half when they scored from a corner.

Yoro rose up to meet Bryan Mbeumo's cross and his header was deflected into the net after it came off Muniz's back.

United's lead did not last long and when Marco Silva threw Smith Rowe on as a substitute, the midfielder drifted into the six-yard box to stab home a cross from Iwobi.

"It was really quick, I know when Alex gets the ball, I know his trademark cross and I have to be there to finish," Smith Rowe said.

The goal put a spring in Fulham's step and they pinned United back in their own half, pressing high to win the ball back and occasionally carving the defence open but failing to test the keeper.

Harry Maguire nearly had his moment when he came on in the 87th minute and his header at the back post from another United corner could have settled the contest but it went wide.

EVERTON OPEN NEW STADIUM WITH WIN

Everton kicked off the Hill Dickinson Stadium era with an emphatic 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion as Iliman Ndiaye netted the first goal at their new home.

James Garner also scored and Jack Grealish contributed two assists in his first start for Everton.

Fans were already in buoyant mood at their new stadium on the River Mersey before Ndiaye, who also scored their last goal at Goodison Park, sparked bedlam when he tapped in Grealish's cross in the 23rd minute.

Garner doubled Everton's lead in the 52nd minute when Grealish played a perfect ball for him to unleash a powerful strike from outside the penalty area that sailed over a diving Bart Verbruggen into the net.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved a 77th-minute penalty from Danny Welbeck, awarded after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's handball, to complete a perfect afternoon for the hosts.

Meanwhile Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the equaliser for Nottingham Forest, who pegged back a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Ismaila Sarr put Palace ahead in the 37th minute, before Hudson-Odoi responded in the 57th minute.

It leaves Forest tied with Chelsea on four points, both of whom trail Arsenal and Spurs, who lead the league on six points.

Liverpool play Newcastle tomorrow in the final game of the second round.