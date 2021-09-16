Football Chat: League back after lockdown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
With competitive football returning this weekend after a Covid lockdown, Football Chat is back.
Hosts Matt Kelly and Rahan Ali are joined by Football South's Football Development Manager Danny Ledwith to reflect on the season so far and discuss all things Southern League.
The trio look back on some of the best goals and preview this weekend's fixtures which see Otago University up against Christchurch United, South City Royals at home to Coastal Spirit and Green Island travelling to face Selwyn United.