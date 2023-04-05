Football Chat: Previewing the year ahead

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Football Chat returns for 2023 with host Dougal McGowan, CEO Southern Football, who is joined by Kris Ridley, Southern Football Development Officer and Jess Fuller, Southern Football Women's Development Officer.
They chat about the year ahead including the FIFA Women's World Cup activity, the Fern Fever Event and a women's only league, as well as how the locals fared at the national Futsal Competition.