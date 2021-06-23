Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Football Chat with Tessa Nicol and Liam Whittaker

    This week’s episode of Football Chat is brought to you by Football Chat's new hosting duo, Matt Kelly and Rahan Ali.

    They are joined by Green Island's Tessa Nicol and South City Royals' Liam Whittaker.

    The quartet preview an explosive weekend of action in the Otago Daily Times Men's and Women's Southern Premierships and look back on last weekend's cup action including highlights from University v Green Island in the Chatham Cup and Tech v University A in the Kate Sheppard Cup.

    Keep watching to see Tessa and Liam get grilled in this week's 'Who are ya?'.

     

     

