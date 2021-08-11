Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Football Chat: Refereeing and the Royals

    This week, Matt Kelly and Rahan Ali are joined by South City Royals’ Connor Neil  and Football South’s Referee Development Manager Lindsey Robinson.

    Lindsey talks of her recent appointment as New Zealand Football’s Referee Development Manager and about her season of refereeing so far, while Connor reflects on the Royals’ inaugural season.

    There are highlights from the Southern League Round 3 matches and Matt has a new segment up his sleeve.

     

