Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Football Chat with WPL duo

    Welcome back Footy Chat friends! This week on episode 13 Morgan chats to WPL Roslyn Wakari head coach Hamish Philip, and WPL University A player Lena De Ronde.

    Hamish gives us some insight into his coaching history, and we discuss how his teams have been going this year.

    Roslyn plays Dunedin Tech at the turf this Friday night, and with amazing depth in the Roslyn women’s team, Hamish said they are “focusing on ourselves, and put on a good performance”.

    Lena is from up North, and plays for Otago University whilst studying. She is majoring in zoology, and minoring in geography…. So cool! Lena is enjoying the season, and is proud of the Uni girls' enthusiasm and determination to do well.

    Lena is this week's Shoot Your Shot contender along with SPL Mosgiel player Cam Anderson. Check out how they went and where they now sit on the table!

