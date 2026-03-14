Obituary: Terry Yorath, footballer

Terry Yorath. Photo: Getty Images

Terry Yorath was a giant of Welsh football, both as a player and coach. The midfield enforcer captained his country and came agonisingly close to qualifying Wales for the 1994 World Cup. Yorath played 59 games for Wales from 1969-81, 42 times as captain, and managed Wales in 1988-93. He retired after a dramatic 2-1 home loss to Romania, when a missed penalty at 1-1 contributed to Wales failing to make the World Cup. As a player, Yorath spent nine years at Leeds, winning the league in 1974 and playing in the 1975 European Cup final. He later played for Coventry, Tottenham and Bradford. One of his four children, Gabby, is a prominent football journalist. Terry Yorath died on January 7, aged 75. — Agencies/Allied Media