Green Island has work cut out against Tech

IT must be the most dreaded assignment in southern football.

Drawing Dunedin Technical is more or less a death sentence in the Kate Sheppard Cup.

Green Island is the latest to seek to prove that theory unfounded.

It was drawn to play the 2018 Cup champion Tech side in the second round of matches over Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Tech has an unbeaten run of more than 100 games in league football and showed its class in a 9-0 cup drubbing of Roslyn Wakari last Sunday.

In the other southern Kate Sheppard Cup match, Otago University will face Mosgiel.

In the men’s Chatham Cup, the South City Royals host Mosgiel.

The Royals had the toughest of the first-round match-ups, beating Roslyn Wakari 3-1 at Ellis Park.

They will face a Mosgiel side which claimed a convincing 5-0 win over West End.

Queenstown, which travelled to Geraldine and claimed a 3-0 win, will host Otago University.

Gore Wanderers follows its win over Grants Braes with a trip to Wanaka, which beat Queens Park.

Northern will host Green Island in the other game, Northern having received a bye through the first round.