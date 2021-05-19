Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Green Island has work cut out against Tech

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Football

    IT must be the most dreaded assignment in southern football.

    Drawing Dunedin Technical is more or less a death sentence in the Kate Sheppard Cup.

    Green Island is the latest to seek to prove that theory unfounded.

    It was drawn to play the 2018 Cup champion Tech side in the second round of matches over Queen’s Birthday weekend.

    Tech has an unbeaten run of more than 100 games in league football and showed its class in a 9-0 cup drubbing of Roslyn Wakari last Sunday.

    In the other southern Kate Sheppard Cup match, Otago University will face Mosgiel.

    In the men’s Chatham Cup, the South City Royals host Mosgiel.

    The Royals had the toughest of the first-round match-ups, beating Roslyn Wakari 3-1 at Ellis Park.

    They will face a Mosgiel side which claimed a convincing 5-0 win over West End.

    Queenstown, which travelled to Geraldine and claimed a 3-0 win, will host Otago University.

    Gore Wanderers follows its win over Grants Braes with a trip to Wanaka, which beat Queens Park.

    Northern will host Green Island in the other game, Northern having received a bye through the first round.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter