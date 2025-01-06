Man Utd surprise Liverpool with spirited draw

Manchester United's Amad Diallo celebrates his late equaliser against league leaders Liverpool. Photo: Reuters

Amad Diallo struck a late equaliser as Manchester United made a mockery of their recent form to hold Premier League leaders Liverpool to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield this morning.

It looked as though Ruben Amorim's United would go home empty-handed despite a vastly-improved display but Diallo swept in a shot in the 80th minute to earn his side a draw and prevent Liverpool from opening an eight-point lead at the top.

United went ahead in the 52nd minute when Lisandro Martinez powered home a ferocious shot from a tight angle.

But an off-key Liverpool responded seven minutes later with Cody Gakpo curling home a stunning equaliser before Mohamed Salah put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.

After Diallo's leveller both sides had chances to win in a frantic finale with United's Harry Maguire spooning a glorious chance over the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

As the fans made for the exits on a freezing afternoon it was United's who were happiest after watching a display that offered hope of better things to come in 2025.

Liverpool remain in control of the title race with 46 points from 19 games, six ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand as they seek to equal United's 20 English crowns.

United moved up a place to 13th with 23 points.

"I'm pretty upset. If we show this level at Liverpool, first in the league, why can't we do this everywhere?" United skipper Bruno Fernandes, asking the same question as everyone else, said.

"Today we put in a real effort, playing with some passion and heart is what is going to give you something from the game."

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk admitted it had been an off-day for the leaders.

"It could have been a lot worse if we are absolutely honest with ourselves," he said.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo scored the home side's first goal. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Based on the form and confidence levels of the two teams, many United fans making the short trip on a grim afternoon might have feared a mauling similar to March 2023 when a rampant Liverpool scored seven goals.

United had lost five of their last six league games with relegation being aired as a possibility while Liverpool won their last three games, scoring 14 goals in the process.

COURAGEOUS DISPLAY

But Amorim's side produced a courageous display as they went toe to toe with a strangely ragged Liverpool.

The hosts did start well with Luis Diaz firing over and Alexis Mac Allister's volley being stopped by United keeper Andre Onana. Ryan Gravenberch was also a whisker away from giving Liverpool the lead with a shot that skimmed off the saturated surface and flew past the post.

But there was a sparkle about United and they breached Liverpool's high line with ease, on one occasion Diogo Dalot crossing invitingly for Diallo who got his header all wrong.

Rasmus Hojlund should also have done better before the break but shot straight at Alisson when through on goal.

United's positivity was rewarded soon after the interval as Trent Alexander-Arnold, poor all game, gave the ball away yet again and Fernandes then neatly picked out Martinez to lash an unstoppable rising shot past Alisson.

Slot's Liverpool looked shocked but hit back in stunning fashion as Mac Allister slid a pass to Gakpo down the left and he cut back inside to curl a shot beyond Onana.

The game was then turned on its head as Matthijs de Ligt blocked a header with his raised arm and after a VAR check referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot and Salah did the rest, beating Onana who dived the correct way.

United were not finished though and substitute Alejandro Garnacho crossed low for Diallo to stroke home.

A rip-roaring finale should have concluded with United celebrating a first league win at Anfield for eight years, but instead it ended with Maguire's head in his hands after shooting over a gaping goal from substitute Joshua Zirkzee's cross.