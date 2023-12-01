Helping each other out factor in success

Southern United captain Rose Morton (left) and defender Hannah Mackay-Wright (right). Photo: Otago Daily Times

You can tell the worth of a team by the way players talk about each another.

Southern United are the epitome of that.

Friends and family are the key words players have used to describe their Southern United culture this season.

It was no different when defender Toni Power spoke about her love for the National League team.

She called the squad the most diverse group from her four seasons with Southern, with players spread across Dunedin clubs and West Coast Rangers duo Kendrah Smith and Marissa Porteous slotting in from Auckland.

"It just blows my mind," Power said.

"We just come together so well despite being from different clubs.

"I’m just so proud of how well we’ve played and just how we’ve got along off the field as well."

They stood by each other no matter what, even when there was a shake-up, changing their defensive formation from four to three at the back this season.

What started as a slightly daunting prospect for Power, who formed the line alongside Porteous and Hannah Mackay-Wright, soon turned into a game-changer.

"It was all a bit new to us . . . but we’ve stuck to it and it’s just been fantastic.

"Having Marissa to the left-hand side of Hannah and I, she’s been such a solid player and we trust her — we back each other."

That supportive environment drove the team to their first national final on Sunday, and while it was not the result they wanted, Southern was still proud of how far they had come, Power said.

Forward Margi Dias was rapt to see Southern’s success, but falling at the final hurdle only made them hungrier.

"The fact that we’ve made it this far . . . the girls are saying it only makes us want to work harder for that top spot, so we’ll just come back and try again next year," Dias said.

"We always have just that Southern ticker. We always have that work rate, we play for each other."

Dias, who is originally from Canterbury and moved to Dunedin to study medicine, said the final made it worth staying in Dunedin following her exams.

She expressed what the team meant to her in her third season.

"Moving away from home, it became my family.

"Everyone has their strengths and their weaknesses and we all help each other out.

"You can tell when someone’s not having a good time and we pick each other up.

"I love the time off the field just as much as on the field."

She will return to Christchurch for her placement next year, but if Southern coach Kris Ridley is keen to have her back, Dias is open to the opportunity.

"I love the girls here. It’s such an amazing team."