Hislop enjoying Southern return after US stint

Amy Hislop is loving being back with Southern United after spending last season in the United States. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Amy Hislop has been living her childhood dream.

The Southern United striker came to a crossroads last year, with one semester left to finish her degree in physical health and activity.

Unsure what she wanted to do once she finished, Hislop put the feelers out to see if she could get any interest from the United States for her final term.

Within 72 hours, she had five offers for full scholarships in the US.

She eventually settled on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, close to the Mexican border, and packed her bags.

The 22-year-old, who started another degree in exercise science in the US, immersed herself in a different style and played two games every weekend.

"Obviously it was a childhood dream of mine just to live and breathe soccer, so that was really cool.

"It was definitely cool to be involved in and be challenged in a different way."

The experience made her stronger in the tackle and helped her grow as a player.

"I think it has definitely changed the way I play a little bit, but definitely for the better."

After returning home in April, Hislop was offered her scholarship — among others — for another year, but stayed in New Zealand.

She missed her family, including twin sister Zoe — "I think the longest before I left we’d been away from each other is five days" — and needed to finish her degree.

It gave her the chance to rejoin Southern United, and she has already made her mark, scoring a hat-trick against Phoenix Reserves.

She was impressed how far the National Women’s League had come since she started playing while at school in Alexandra, and by the link to the under-18 league.

It provided a definitive pathway for young girls, she said.

"It just shows the progress of women’s soccer in New Zealand, which is really exciting."

She was proud of how Southern, often previously discounted before they had even "[stepped] into the ring", had progressed.

"Teams are just not prepared for [us] and even good teams ... they’re actually really struggling to play us, which I don’t think they’re used to, so I’m really proud of the girls."

Their cohesion helped last weekend when they beat Western Springs.

It was "absolutely massive" in their season, pushing them into fourth.

"I think if you base it off the way we’ve played, and ...[on what] the team has strength-wise now, that score is definitely what we knew we were capable of.

"We know as a team our potential, and I mean, we have a great coaching staff this year and they really believe in us."

She was relishing learning from new coach Kris Ridley and his philosophy for focusing on the basics.

"I think we’re not a one-dimensional team — that’s what makes us hard.

"We’re very versatile, and I think that’s ... him and the coaching staff letting us play as players to our strengths."

Southern will play their third top-three team in four weeks tomorrow, when they face Wellington United away.

Hislop knew it would be tough, but said they needed to focus on their own game.

"It’s knowing that we can do it and respecting every team, but also they need to start respecting us.

"If we just go out there on the day, perform how I know we can, I think we’ll get the result."

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz