Huge challenge facing Auckland FC: Corica

Guillermo May dribbles the ball for Auckland FC against Melbourne City on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

Coach Steve Corica has talked up the size of the challenge as Auckland FC prepare for a table-topping A-League clash in Adelaide.

The Black Knights will return to the top of the standings if victorious against a red-hot Adelaide United, who are enjoying a three-game winning streak.

However, the Aucklanders bring strong form into the contest as well, coming off a brilliant 3-0 home mauling of Melbourne City, leaving them one point off top spot.

Corica said his competition newcomers will need to lift again for their first-ever match against the Reds.

"Adelaide are probably one of the best sides in the A-League at the moment, a very attacking team," he said.

"We've got the best defence, so it's going to be one of them [sic] tight games. They've only lost once, they're at home, and it's a great stadium to play in, so I'm sure our players are looking forward to it."

Veteran Auckland defender Tommy Smith added: "These are the games you want to play, you want to be challenging for those top spots against the best teams."

Auckland FC are poised to be boosted by the return of inspirational captain Hiroki Sakai, who is back in the matchday squad after being stood down for the mandatory eight days after suffering concussion in the loss to Perth Glory on January 11.

The 34-year-old right back and long-serving Japanese international has been a key figure in the league's best defence, with classy goalkeeper Alex Paulsen having conceded just 10 goals in 12 games.

Adelaide United coach Carl Veart believed a fast start against could be crucial to their hopes as they looked to take momentum from last week's 3-2 win over Melbourne Victory in front of a sold-out home crowd.

"It's important that we start the game (well) and play a high tempo. It's a long trip from Auckland to here and they've had the short turnaround, the same as us," Veart said.

"So it's important for us to make sure that the pressure is right and that we play the game with good tempo.

"They're a very good side defensively, well organised. So look, it's going to be a big battle and it's going to need every player to stand up."