Lots of goals in WPL games

Photo: Adam Binns

The WPL completed Round 12 of the 2020 season in the weekend, which resulted in some high scores.

Top-of-the-table Dunedin Technical AFC played Roslyn Wakari on the Turf on Friday night, securing three points and their unbeaten streak with a 10-0 win.

Tech head coach Craig Johnston said the team has been building each week, and it "all just clicked."

"Our fast passing game was matched with great movement off the ball.

"Full credit to Roslyn, who never gave up."

Johnston was pleased with the total team effort from 1 - 16, with the development of younger players paying off.

Goal scorers were Kate Guildford (3), Emily Morisson (2), Ruby Anderson (2), Chelsea Whittaker, Georgia Kennedy, and Hannah Mackay-Wright.

Chelsea Whittaker was well-deserved player of the day.

Roslyn head coach Hamish Philip said Tech was clinical in front of goal, as well as shutting them down.

"I'm still proud of my ladies, battling, and not giving up," said Philip.

"Fifteen minutes in we were five down, which was the start of a well-deserved win for the Tech girls.

"A true judgement of us as a team will happen this week on how we react and train... we'll get back on the horse... I guess all we can do is giddy-up again."

Green Island AFC hosted Queenstown AFC at home ground Sunnyvale, which was a great day for the first of their double-header.

"While it was an evenly contested match, Queenstown were clinical in their finishing, despite some good shot stopping from Emma Cooper in goal," GI head coach Richard Kerr-Bell said.

"A number of half chances went begging, but did offer opportunity."

GI player of the day was Louise Travaille.

Mosgiel AFC played Otago University A's on Memorial home soil.

Stuart Moffatt, head coach of Uni said: "After Mosgiel's result the previous week, we were not taking any chances, and put out a strong side for the fixture, on a very decent surface at Memorial Park.”

Uni expected Mosgiel to come out guns blazing, and with the added motivation of home support behind them, Uni started with high intensity.

"Fortunately for us, our starting play saw us up 3-0 within five minutes, with a brace for Jess Marvin and Lena De Ronde."

Amy Hislop scored from her first opportunity with a well-taken free kick on 18 minutes.

"Amy's free kick took the wind out of the sails for Mosgiel, who I think still show great potential to go on and become a very good side," Moffatt said.

"Jess Marvin scored another three goals in a fantastic performance, which says more about the competition for places to start as striker within our squad as anything else.

"Lizzie Ellis scored directly off a corner, a set piece that was included in the game plan slightly tongue in cheek, but achieved to the delight of her team mates, as this now requires a forfeit from the coaching staff."

Toni Power and Beth Elliot were also superb on the flanks, while Tessa Nicol replaced Amy Hislop (post hat trick!), to end the game out as striker with a near miss.

University 2nds had the bye this week, and are looking forward to their round-13 fixture.

- Olivia Marshall