Netherlands in seventh heaven after stunning win over Vietnam

Dutch players celebrate Esmee Brugts' incredible first half goal. Photo: Getty Images

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker warned his team was out for goals.

Nobody could have predicted just how ruthless they would be.

His side put on a masterclass in a 7-0 romp of Vietnam in front of 8215 spectators at Dunedin Stadium tonight.

The comprehensive win means the Dutch qualify top of Group E at the Fifa Women’s World Cup, with the United States runners-up following their 0-0 draw against Portugal.

Young Esmee Brugts produced two wonder strikes from 25m out in the 18th and 57th minutes to help her side through.

Lieke Martens got her team under way eight minutes in and Kate Snoeijs followed three minutes later.

Vietnam struggled in defence, unable to keep up with the Netherlands' pace, with the No 9 ranked side exploiting the gaps — the most stunning coming from Brugts.

The midfielder, who turned 20 last Friday, received the ball about 25m out near the left corner of the box and sent it curling into the back right of the net for her first goal.

She covered her face in shock at the strike as her team rushed to congratulate her.

Jill Roord added their fourth in the 23rd minute off a nice cross from Dominique Janssen, in her 100th game.

Vietnam could have found themselves down even further if it had not been for goalkeeper Kim Thi Tran.

Tran, who was replaced by Hang Thi Khong for the second half put in a brave effort — backed by a warm reception from the crowd — saving Vietnam from more misery saving several attempts.

Tran saved Roord’s shot in the 45th minute, only for van de Donk to bang in their second chance to lead 5-0 at the break.

The Netherlands rang the substitutes in the second half, giving players a rest ahead of their next game on Sunday.

They were slower to start the second period until Brugts produced an identical strike to her first — and looked just as shocked — to opening the second half scoring.

Still, Vietnam’s defence tightened slightly and the opportunities did not come as easily.

The Netherlands’ pace tapered off and their passes did not stick the same, but that changed with a stunning team goal.

Vietnam’s Van Thi Duong was booked and Janssen took a free kick just inside their half.

Stefanie van der Gragt headed the ball centre and the goal was finished off with a Roord header in the 83rd minute.

Vietnam tried their best and will be richer for having played in their first World Cup but this performance from the Dutch will send a strong message to the rest of the competition.