Coach Darren Bazeley is demanding more clinical finishing from the All Whites after a new-look side twice relinquished the lead in a 2-2 draw against Palestine in China.

In their first match since the World Cup in June, the 86th-ranked New Zealand opened a long, four-match, international window with what Bazeley labelled a "mixed" outing against 95th-ranked opponents.

All the goals came in the first half, with striker Ben Waine finding the net in the fifth minute and Jesse Randall in the 35th.

However, each goal was cancelled out by Palestine - through Assad Al Hamlawi and Oday Dabbagh - leaving Bazeley frustrated.

"There was a lot of positive football but the difficulty is we took the lead with a great goal from Ben Waine, and then we conceded. And then we took the lead again and then we conceded," Bazeley said.

"So similar to our feelings from the World Cup. We weren't able to hold onto a lead, which is something we need to look at and understand why.

"But throughout the game, there was so much good football."

Bazeley named a completely different starting 11 to that which played in the final World Cup pool match against Belgium in Vancouver in late June.

Three players made their debut, including Kilmarnock defender George Stanger, who played the full 90 minutes.

There were also maiden appearances off the bench for Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Henry Gray and 19-year-old Croatian-based striker Stipe Ukich.

"This was very early in the window so we used the opportunity to give a lot of minutes to players," Bazeley said.

"I lot of the guys who played the World Cup, didn't play, so it was the opportunity for a lot of other guys and they did really well.

"But we need to find a way to win. They're (Palestine) a good team but they're a team we should beat."

New Zealand's next match is also in Chongqing, against China on Monday morning (NZT).

They then play two games in Tokyo, against Panama and then either Ecuador or Japan.