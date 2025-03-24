New Zealand books World Cup spot

Joe Bell, Marko Stamenić, Tim Payne and Chris Wood celebrate during Friday night's win over Fiji. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand is heading to the men's football World Cup for just the third time in its history.

A 3-0 win over a spirited New Caledonia team at Eden Park last night has booked them a spot at next year's tournament in North America.

Nerves grew through the first hour, before Michael Boxall headed home from a corner to give the All Whites a 62nd minute lead.

Goals to Kosta Barbarouses and Elijah Just followed, as New Zealand's quality eventually shone through.

The All Whites have previously qualified for the World Cup in 1982 and 2010.