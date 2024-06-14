Players to watch in Euro 2024

Florian Wirtz would love to lead Germany to Euro glory at home. Euro 2024 begins in Germany this weekend. Reuters looks at the 24 teams involved.

Group A

Germany

Three-times European champions and the Euro 2024 hosts. Die Mannschaft will rely on players like 21-year-old Bundesliga champion Florian Wirtz alongside Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala and Barcelona veteran Ilkay Gundogan.

Hungary

Secured a spot without losing a game in qualifying, topping their group with a game to spare after a dramatic draw against Bulgaria. Captain Dominik Szoboszlai and striker Barnabas Varga, the team’s top scorers during the qualifiers, will be key if Hungary are to reach the round of 16.

Scotland

Finished second in their qualifying group to reach their second European Championship in a row. Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who scored seven goals in eight qualifiers, will be a key player as Scotland bid to advance to the knockout stage for the first time.

Switzerland

Will rely on seasoned veterans like Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer and captain Granit Xhaka of Bayer Leverkusen to reach the knockout stages.

Group B

Spain

Seeking their third European title after back-to-back wins in 2008 and 2012. Teenaged Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal will join stars like Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Croatia

Aiming to advance beyond the quarterfinals for the first time, blending youthful talent with seasoned leaders like Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivan Perisic. Manchester city defender Josko Gvardiol is at the heart of their defence.

Italy

The defending champions, but much has changed since 2021. In August, Luciano Spalletti, who had led Napoli to the Serie A title, became the new manager after Roberto Mancini unexpectedly resigned after five years at the helm. Squad bolstered by promising young talents after many veterans left following Euro 2020. Italy also won the European Championship in 1968.

Albania

Won their qualifying group, ahead of the Czech Republic and Poland, thanks to a seven-game unbeaten streak. Albania have nine players from Italy’s Serie A and will count on young talents such as Inter Milan midfielder Kristjan Asllani and Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

England stars Jude Bellingham (right) and Trent Alexander-Arnold board the plane to Germany

Slovenia

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, top scorer in qualifying with five goals, is in the squad along with 31-year-old Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and former Atalanta attacking midfielder Josip Ilicic.

Denmark

The 1992 European champions were semifinalists at Euro 2020, where Christian Eriksen collapsed due to a heart attack during their opener against Finland. Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund scored seven goals in qualifying, while Eriksen provides creativity in midfield.

Serbia

Qualified for the European championship for the first time as an independent nation, having last competed as Yugoslavia at Euro 2000. Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is the team’s top talent, along with Saudi Arabia-based Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and 35-year-old captain Dusan Tadic.

England

The Three Lions, runners-up in the last edition, are one of the favourites to lift a trophy that England have never won before as they also chase their first major title in 58 years. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane will lead the way for coach Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kylian Mbappe is the key man for France. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Netherlands

Preparing for their 11th tournament. The 1988 champions will hope for more goals from Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay, who is five goals shy of Robin van Persie’s all-time scoring record for the team.

France

Twice European champions are among the favourites to hoist the trophy, having reached the final at three of their past four international tournaments. Real Madrid’s new recruit Kylian Mbappe will lead the team while midfielder N’Golo Kante makes a surprise return to the squad.

Poland

Will look to get through the group stage for a second time after reaching the quarterfinals in 2016. There are injury concerns over the great Robert Lewandowski and fellow striker Karol Swiderski.

Austria

Despite an injury to Real Madrid’s David Alaba, there is still talent in its ranks including Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer, Inter Milan’s Marko Arnautovic and Borussia Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer.

Group E

Belgium

Looking to redeem themselves after failing to get past the group stage at the 2022 World Cup. Under manager Domenico Tedesco, the Red Devils are expected to be strong contenders, after qualifying top of their group with six wins and two draws in eight matches.

Slovakia

Napoli’s Stanislav Lobotka will lead from midfield, while Paris St Germain defender Milan Skriniar will marshal the defence in front of Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Romania

A surprise package in the qualifiers, remaining unbeaten and topping their group. Led by Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin and Deportivo Alaves’s Ianis Hagi, the Tricolorii were held to goalless draws against Bulgaria and Liechtenstein in their final two friendlies before the tournament.

Ukraine

Making their first appearance in a major tournament since Russia’s invasion started in February 2022, Ukraine will participate at their fourth straight Euros. With talents such as Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and Arsenal fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ukraine are well-equipped to reach the knockout stages.

Group F

Turkey

Last reached the semifinals in 2008, when they lost 3-2 to Germany in a thriller. Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu and Real Madrid’s young talent Arda Guler are set to lead the Crescent Stars into their third consecutive Euros.

Georgia

In their first major tournament as an independent nation. The team is spearheaded by Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Metz forward Georges Mikautadze.

Portugal

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will shoulder Portugal’s hopes of winning a second European title after their triumph in 2016. Portugal will play at their eighth consecutive Euros after securing qualification with a 100% winning record.

Czech Republic

Under the guidance of coach Ivan Hasek, will hope to find some form after an uninspiring qualifying campaign. Champions in 1976 as Czechoslovakia, they enter Euro 2024 with seasoned players such as West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek and a revitalised Patrik Schick, who was joint top scorer with five goals at Euro 2020.