Royals, Roslyn both well beaten

The two Dunedin teams found the going tough in the South Island Women’s Championship yesterday.

Both the Dunedin City Royals and Roslyn-Wakari were beaten comfortably by their Christchurch opposition at English Park.

The Royals, who had won their first two games in the new competition, were missing a couple of key players for the clash against fellow unbeaten side Coastal Spirit, and were beaten 3-0.

They will get an immediate chance for revenge as they return to Christchurch for the final against the Spirit this weekend.

After that, the Royals will have two weeks to prepare for their Kate Sheppard Cup semifinal against Northern Rovers.

Roslyn-Wakari and Cashmere Technical, both of which started the South Island championship with two losses, met in the curtain-raiser at English Park.

Cashmere made no race of it, leading 5-0 at halftime and winning 9-1.

Holly White scored a consolation goal for Roslyn-Wakari in stoppage time.

■ Anton Fitzgerald scored a hat-trick to lead Queens Park to a 5-3 win over Green Island in the ODT Men’s Premiership.

Ollie Sims had given GI the lead after just six minutes but, after an own goal levelled the scores and David Mwangi made it 2-1 to the Invercargill club, Fitzgerald went to work.

He scored in the 45th, 50th and 63 minutes, and after Rob Rietveld grabbed a second for GI, Juan Sebastian Castillo Viveros sealed victory for Queens Park.

The league-leading Dunedin City Royals beat Otago University 3-0 with goals from Frankie Goodwin, Liam Batts and Max Davidson.

Taylor Donaldson scored twice and George Duncan added a goal to lead Mosgiel to a 3-0 win over Northern, while Wanaka and Roslyn-Wakari battled to a 0-0 draw.

In the women’s league, Otago University beat Northern 3-2, and Queenstown and Green Island shared a 2-2 draw.