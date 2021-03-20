South City Royals keen to get going

Michael Neaverson gets his foot to the ball during the South City Royals training session at Tahuna Park on Thursday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

There is plenty of optimism around southern football’s newest team.

The South City Royals will attract plenty of interest in the early rounds of the Southern Premier League.

The side — a combination of Caversham and Dunedin Technical — travels to its first game today, against Queenstown.

It has been a mere two months since the move to the hub concept was confirmed, as New Zealand football begins its new-look calendar.

Teams will qualify for a South Island league by finishing in the top three of the local league.

They can then reach the national league by finishing in the top two in the South Island.

Richard Murray.

That is the aim of the Royals, who, coach Richard Murray said, had come together well.

"It’s gone really well.

"The players are all on board, which is great, and both clubs have strong leaders within the player ranks who worked really hard to make it gel as well.

"... they’re just excited to get going. It’s been a long seven weeks of preseason.

"It’s been quite productive but it’s getting to the point where you just want to get out there and play."

The side will be led by midfielder Jared Grove.

He comes from the Caversham side of the merger, but also brings national league experience from Southern United.

Murray said he was "the glue" in the team.

Around him the side had retained the core of both Caversham and Tech players still in town, notably Connor Neil and Liam Lockhart.

Among its losses are attacking duo Ben Kiore and Ben Wade, while Liam Little has moved to Northern.

However, it has a handful of useful additions too.

Goal keeper Liam Whittaker has joined the team on his return from overseas, while Tom Fisher is another quality new name, from England via Auckland.

However, it would be depth across the park that Murray said would be key.

"We’ve got good coverage in all positions, which is really good.

"It’s something both clubs haven’t had in the last few years.

"We’ve got really good depth and players putting pressure on others to step up, which is every coach’s dream, isn’t it?"

The side will play in red jerseys this weekend, as the arrival of its new strip has been delayed.

That would allow it to debut its new kit in its first home game, when it faces Wanaka at Tahuna Park next week.

Tahuna Park will be a temporary home, though.

The side will play its games at the Caledonian Ground, although an event at Logan Park means next week’s game will be shifted.

The league began on Tuesday night, as Otago University claimed a 6-1 win over Northern.

In other games today, Wanaka hosts Mosgiel, while defending champion Green Island travels across town to Ellis Park to face Roslyn Wakari.