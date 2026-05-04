Spurs take step towards safety, United score late winner

Tottenham Hotspur eased their Premier League relegation fears this morning with a vital 2-1 victory at Aston Villa to move above West Ham United and out of the bottom three.

West Ham's defeat by Brentford the day before opened the door for Tottenham and they took full advantage with Conor Gallagher's low shot and Richarlison's header punishing a lacklustre Villa inside the opening 25 minutes.

Fifth-placed Villa were poor as they appeared to have one eye on Friday's Europa League semifinal, second leg against Nottingham Forest and their only effort on target was Emiliano Buendia's consolation header seconds before the final whistle.

Tottenham had gone 15 games without a league win and were careering towards their first relegation since 1977 before they finally stopped the rot at Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Despite a host of injuries they returned to the West Midlands to produce a display that was unrecognisable from most of what they have served up this season.

New manager Roberto de Zerbi has now taken seven points from his first four games in charge and while Tottenham are far from safe, they have momentum and belief heading into their final three games of the season.

The win moved them into 17th place with 37 points from 35 games with West Ham on 36 from 35. They also have a far superior goal difference to their London rivals. Nottingham Forest are 16th with 39 points.

"The season is not finished yet. We have to play another three games starting on Monday night [Tuesday morning NZ time] with Leeds, they are playing very well," a cautious De Zerbi said.

"We can't forget what the situation was before Wolves. It was very sad and these memories must stay in our heads."

Richarlison scores Spurs' second goal during their win over Aston Villa at Villa Park this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Villa stay in fifth place with 58 points and remain in a strong position to ensure Champions League qualification.

The suspicion that Tottenham were heading to Villa Park at a good time was confirmed as home manager Unai Emery made seven changes to his line-up with the likes of Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and Lucas Digne all on the bench and John McGinn not risked because of a muscle injury.

Tottenham's intensity overwhelmed the hosts in the opening stages and they got the start they wanted when Gallagher chose the perfect time to score his first goal for the club.

Controlling a high ball on the edge of the area in the 12th minute, he took a touch and fizzed a shot just inside the post past a diving Emiliano Martinez.

It was almost 2-0 minutes later as Joao Palhinha's drive rebounded off the post.

Villa could barely get a touch as the home fans vented their frustration and things got worse for the hosts in the 25th minute when Mathys Tel swung in a cross and Richarlison met it with a powerful header past Martinez.

Tottenham looked in control thereafter and Buendia's reply came far too late to create any nerves amongst the visiting fans who celebrated wildly at the final whistle.

They face Leeds at home a week on Monday, the day after West Ham host leaders Arsenal.

After three successive defeats in all competitions, Villa will need to rediscover their verve quickly if they are to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to Forest next week.

"In the first half we didn't perform well, in the second half we reacted but it was not enough," Emery said. "[Friday] is a different match, a different competition.

"We're in the semifinals and of course we are going to enjoy the match and enjoy the process."

Mainoo strikes late to deny Liverpool

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo struck late to seal a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over rivals Liverpool this morning as the home side secured their return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo had hauled Liverpool level in the second half after costly United errors, but Mainoo had the final say with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box in the 77th minute to send Old Trafford into raptures.

The win moved third-placed United onto 64 points with three games remaining.

"It was a huge goal for us to get Champions League, but the season isn't over yet, we're not letting our foot off the gas," Mainoo said. "Never an easy game against Liverpool, glad to come out with a win."

Fourth-placed Liverpool still have work to do to clinch a place among Europe's elite next season and are level on 58 points with fifth-placed Aston Villa.

United got off to a great start, with Matheus Cunha scoring in the sixth minute and Benjamin Sesko doubling their lead eight minutes later.

Cunha's goal came after a clearance fell at his feet, and the Brazilian scored with a hard shot that glanced off Alexis Mac Allister.

Sesko scored after Liverpool's stand-in goalkeeper Freddie Woodman pushed Bruno Fernandes' header off Sesko's body. The goal was awarded after VAR determined there was no conclusive evidence of a handball by Sesko, with the ball appearing to brush his fingers on the way into the net.

While Fernandes, who is one assist away from equalling the Premier League season record, was heavily involved in the goal, he was denied the assist as his header was parried by Woodman.

The two goals inside 14 minutes marked the earliest Liverpool had gone 2-0 down in a Premier League game since February 2023 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Szoboszlai pulled one back in the 47th minute after Amad Diallo gave the ball away on the halfway line. Szoboszlai ran unchallenged, sprinting past Harry Maguire before slotting the ball home through defender Diogo Dalot's legs.

Gakpo levelled nine minutes later when Senne Lammens passed the ball straight to Mac Allister, and Gakpo slotted into the open net, setting up a nervy ending punctuated by Mainoo's heroics.

Mainoo's winner came three days after the 21-year-old United academy graduate signed a new five-year deal with the club after being marginalised earlier in the season under former manager Ruben Amorim.

The midfielder has started 13 ​of 14 league matches since interim boss Michael Carrick took charge, missing one game due to injury.

"I’ve not been around the goals too much but I’m happy to be around it on such a massive occasion," Mainoo said.

United had almost gone 3-0 up late in the first half when Fernandes latched onto a ball from Mbeumo, but the Portuguese fired his finish just wide.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot acknowledged he is annoyed his team has yet to secure Champions League qualification.

"I wouldn't say concern is the right word, but I'm completely aware of the fact that we need three points," he said. "That's why I was so annoyed that we didn't pick them up today, although we didn't deserve to get these points ... If you are coming back after 2-0 down, you should at least go away from here with a result, which we didn't do.

"We knew before the game we had four chances to pick up three points to qualify for Champions League, and now there are three chances left."