Winning follows culture of happiness, trust

Southern United players celebrate after scoring a goal against Waterside Karori at Logan Park. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Best game

3-2 win over Western Springs

It was the game that gave Southern a sniff for the rest of the season. Glorious goals from Margi Dias (two) and Kendrah Smith helped Southern on their way and some sensational defence from their back three kept Western Springs busy.

Best goal

Margi Dias v Western Springs

Dias’ second goal against Western Springs was a stunner. Amy Hislop flicked the ball over her head to Dias, just inside the box, who slammed it into the back of the net. She could hardly believe what happened. Hislop’s corner to goal was a close second.

Top goal-scorer

Amy Hislop

The striker returned with power after spending last season in the United States. Scored seven goals throughout the season, including a hat-trick against Phoenix Reserves — and was always a threat up front.

Best player

Hannah Mackay-Wright

There were many players who could take easily take this spot, but Mackay-Wright’s leadership of the defensive line was second to none. Put her body on the line every week to keep teams out, looked seamless as they transitioned to three at the back, and provided solid ball to her forwards. Toni Power was consistent, and captain Rose Morton never had a bad game.

Most improved

Abby Rankin

Rankin continued to go from strength to strength for Southern this season. Starting to make a name for herself as a contender for a national call up.

Music fills the team bus as Southern United travel towards Mt Smart Stadium.

Blasting over the speakers, the songs shuffle through as some players belt out the words, while others are busy chatting to one another and seem relatively relaxed.

There is a calm — yet upbeat — atmosphere surrounding the team as they head to their first National League final, where they eventually fell 2-0 to Auckland United.

The laid-back approach of the players before the biggest football occasion of most of their lives speaks to the nature of the squad this season — and there is no questioning it has played a role in getting them to the top.

"I think Wayne Smith [former Black Ferns coach] said it best ... men need to win to be happy and girls need to be happy to win," head coach Kris Ridley said.

"That’s just absolutely nailed it on the head.

Amy Hislop, who was Southern’s top goal scorer, controls the ball against Waterside Karori. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

"That’s the approach you have to have with women’s football and girls football."

Southern had an extraordinary season, winning seven games, drawing one and losing two — bookending their season with losses in the opening game and final — and breaking the mould for football in the region.

Southern are a regional team, a combination of players from throughout the various clubs, plus a couple of additions from Auckland’s West Coast Rangers, compared with others who are club teams, playing together throughout the season.

While that came with challenges, Ridley never used it as an excuse.

He set high standards for his players, determined to change their mindset and give them the belief they were capable to reaching new heights.

"I think the girls really bought in at the start as to what we wanted.

"A lot of it’s trust.

"No1 is culture for me."

Southern lost seven players from last season’s starting lineup, which finished fourth.

Considering it was a new side, people did not understand how big an achievement making the final was, he said.

"I’m not saying that as a negative, whatsoever.

"I’m just trying to bring it to the forefront, because it’s probably twice the achievement from what people actually think when the team made the National League final."

Nearly one week on from the final, Ridley was extremely proud of what his players accomplished.

"I’ve been very lucky making finals in stadiums and things like that in Australia, but that’s got to be my best achievement as a coach, that’s for sure.

It is hard to pick just one game as the turning point for Southern.

They lost their opener 1-0 to defending champions Eastern Suburbs — after only being together for three weeks — in a turnaround from losing last season’s opener 6-1 to Western Springs.

"When you think about it, [it] should have been a similar start to last year. On paper we should have lost by a bunch of goals.

"We’re a misfit team, pretty much."

They then headed north to face newcomers Phoenix Reserves, a feeder team for the A-league club, and at least one A-League player lined up for the Reserves when they played Southern.

The Phoenix Reserves were a bit of the unknown and thumping them 5-0, before returning home to beat Kate Sheppard Cup champions Western Springs 3-2, was huge for Southern’s season.

"Western Springs set us on the way to thinking and having the belief that we can make the top two."

But it was the character of Southern’s round eight 4-1 win over Central in Palmerston North that stood out to Ridley.

Kendrah Smith was a standout for Southern United, joining from the West Coast Rangers. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Losing to Central last season, when they were bottom of the table, stunted Southern’s chances of making the final and the same was on the line when they faced them this year.

"We were on a winning streak and we were doing really well — was that going to come to a halt?

"Were we going to slip up against Central again?

"To [win] that this year was brilliant."

The National League was revamped this season, expanding from eight teams to 10, but reverted to one round instead of two.

Ridley described the change as football’s version of twenty20 cricket.

Anyone could beat anyone on their day, which made for an exciting competition, but they did not have the chance to redeem themselves if they lost.

"I kind of like it," he said.

"It’s quickfire and it is a good sort of hit-out for the girls.

"It was just the mindset of: we’re going to take risks, we’re going to score goals, we’re going to try win every game."

Eventually the league was destined to go fully club-based, but Ridley believed Southern was not quite ready.

"We’ve proven this year that a regional team can compete at the highest level."

Southern’s broad player pool added to their success.

About 25 players were involved in the squad, leaving Ridley and coaching staff the "unfortunate luxury" of telling girls they would not be playing each week.

It was a difference compared with last year when they were forced to have a squad of 14 and call up players from the under-18 side each week.

"I think it’s great for the region that we have the depth."

But Ridley questioned why none of his players received call-ups for national honours.

"I think they deserve it.

"Now it’s proven — it’s on paper.

"Bit of a kick, I think, when they’ve made the National League grand final."

All of the players were still young — captain Rose Morton is the oldest at 23 — and he would work hard to keep them in the region next year.

"I want the same team with maybe a couple of inclusions — but again, I can only dream," he laughed.

Most players signalled they enjoyed this season, and while some of them were on placements for studies elsewhere next year, they could still be available for Southern.

Margi Dias heads the ball for Southern United. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

He would continue to scan the clubs for additions throughout the season.

Alongside the playing squad, the staff also made a difference, he said.

Graeme Smaill, Tom Stevens and Luis Paiva had all been "exceptional" assisting the side, as had manager Kirsten Pram.

Experienced physio Helen Littleworth — "best in the business" — went the extra mile to help Southern at the final, leaving the Otago Sparks last weekend to link up with Southern.

"Our girls were, like ... we can’t go to the National League grand final without Helen."

Southern Football chief executive Dougal McGowan, who was down Logan Park on game day morning in his gumboots to organise the ground, also played a major role.

"There won’t be a CEO in any other region that does that," Ridley said.

"There’s a lot of people that made it happen this year.

"That’s how we’ve done what we’ve done, because it is a big family environment."

Southern United

Season record

L Eastern Suburbs 1-0

W Phoenix Reserves 5-0

W Western Springs 3-2

W Wellington United 1-0

W Canterbury 2-1

D Auckland United 1-1

W Waterside Karori 3-0

W Central 4-1

W Ellerslie 3-0

L Auckland United 2-0

Played 10, won 7, drew 1, lost 2, 22 goals for, 8 against

