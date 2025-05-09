Wrexham lock in date for Phoenix

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, co-owners of Wrexham, with the trophy after winning League One In England. Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood-backed Welsh football club Wrexham will play the Wellington Phoenix in Wellington on July 19.

RNZ reported last month the Red Dragons would play the Phoenix in July, but the match date at Wellington's Sky Stadium has now been confirmed.

The Welsh side, owned by Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, recently sealed their third promotion in as many years and will next season compete in the EFL Championship, one rung below the Premier League.

Wrexham is also likely to play Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC as part of their pre-season build up.

The date confirmation is some positive news for the Phoenix club, which endured a tough season in both the men's and women's A-League competition, neither side making the play-offs. The men finished 11th and the women ninth.

Wrexham have developed a global profile on the back of being bought by Reynolds and McElhenney and their popular Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham.

The Phoenix have previously hosted games against international clubs West Ham, Newcastle United, Boca Juniors and David Beckham's LA Galaxy.