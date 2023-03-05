Australian veteran Jones wins New Zealand Open

Brendan Jones has won the 2023 New Zealand Open at Millbrook. Photo: Getty Images

Australian veteran Brendan Jones has won the New Zealand Open at Millbrook in Queenstown.

Jones, one of the oldest players in the field at 48, emerged from a logjam of contenders today to finish at 18-under.

He finished three strokes clear of a bunch of four including Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell.

It was a 19th professional win for the popular Jones, but his first in four years.

New Zealanders Michael Hendry, the 2017 champion, and rising amateur Kazuma Kobori finished at 14-under.

Full coverage in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.