Australian veteran Jones wins New Zealand Open

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Australian veteran Brendan Jones has won the New Zealand Open at Millbrook in Queenstown.
Jones, one of the oldest players in the field at 48, emerged from a logjam of contenders today to finish at 18-under.
He finished three strokes clear of a bunch of four including Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell.
It was a 19th professional win for the popular Jones, but his first in four years.
New Zealanders Michael Hendry, the 2017 champion, and rising amateur Kazuma Kobori finished at 14-under.
Full coverage in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.