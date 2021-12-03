Brothers continue super form as Otago wins again

Otago continued its surging form at the New Zealand men’s interprovincial with a rousing win over Canterbury at the Ashburton club yesterday.

It was a third straight win for Otago following its disappointing first-up loss on Tuesday.

"That was a really nice result, and we needed that," manager Mahal Pearce said.

The Bellamy brothers continued their excellent week — they have combined for six wins and a half in eight matches — with two wins yesterday.

Ryan Bellamy showed coolness under pressure at No 2 to birdie the 16th hole then finish with pars to beat Matt McLean 1-up.

At No 4, Jacob Bellamy took an early lead against Zach May and played solid golf the rest of the way to win 3 and 2.

Otago’s other winner yesterday was No 5 Brandon Hodgson, who was 1-up at the turn against Mike Toeke then sailed home to win 4 and 3.

Otago No1 Tom Lee was unlucky enough to strike red-hot Canterbury star Kazuma Kobori, and was beaten 4 and 3.

No3 Callum Judkins fell behind early against Reid Hilton, fought back well, and lost the 16th and 17th holes to fall 2 and 1.

Waikato beat Wellington 3-2 in the battle of two teams with perfect records.

Taranaki is also a perfect four from four.

Otago plays Bay of Plenty this morning and Hawke’s Bay this afternoon.

Win both, and a place in the semifinals will be guaranteed.

It is possible one win will be enough, but Pearce said Otago was aiming to keep its winning run going.

"They won’t be easy games, either."