Monster putt seals stunning win for Spaun

J.J. Spaun of the United States holds the trophy after his victory during the final round of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club. Photo: Getty Images

J.J. Spaun sank an improbable 64 1/2-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to cap his stunning first major victory, emerging from the pack in the wild, waterlogged final round of the U.S. Open today at Oakmont Country Club.

Spaun finished the round birdie-birdie to card a 2-over 72 and finish 1-under-par 279 for the week, two better than Scotland's Robert MacIntyre (final-round 68).

Spaun, 34, had just one prior victory on the PGA Tour. He held the first-round lead, hung around through Friday and Saturday (local time) and then won a war of attrition in horrid weather conditions.

At one point down the final stretch, five players were tied for the lead at 1 over, and the group didn't even include eventual runner-up MacIntyre.

At the 287m, par-4 17th hole, Spaun pumped a drive uphill that settled on the well-guarded green. He two-putted for birdie to take the outright lead.

Needing par at No. 18, Spaun landed his second shot on the far side of the green and got a read from playing partner Viktor Hovland of Norway, who putted first. Spaun only needed par to win but drained the birdie, letting the waterworks flow as the heavens poured on him.

Hovland (73) placed third at 2 over. Cameron Young (70), England's Tyrrell Hatton (72) and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz (73) tied for fourth at 3 over.

Sam Burns led Spaun and Australia's Adam Scott by one stroke after 54 holes, but Burns and Scott came undone in the rain. Burns shot a 78 to fall to 4 over, tied with Scottie Scheffler (70) and Spain's Jon Rahm (67); Scott (79) posted 6 over.

Even before the adverse conditions set in Sunday afternoon, there was carnage throughout the leaderboard. The worst seemed to be reserved for Spaun, who bogeyed five of his first six holes and got an especially bad break at No. 2.

Spaun's wedge shot into the green took one hop and bounced off the flagstick. The backspin kicked in and the ball rolled 40 yards down the front of the green as Spaun stared, bewildered.

Oakmont was devilishly difficult throughout the week, but heavy rain made the back nine borderline unfair. The rain gear and umbrellas had come out well before a suspension began at 4.01 p.m., lasting 96 minutes.