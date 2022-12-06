Confidence Otago will perform well

St Clair golfer, Parker Aluesi, will make his full debut at the New Zealand interprovincial today. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

There is guaranteed to be history at the New Zealand interprovincial in the Bay of Plenty this week.

The Otago men’s team is hoping to create its own special moment.

The interprovincial takes a progressive step by running the men’s and women’s tournaments simultaneously.

Previously, the men have played one week and the women the next, and at different courses.

Both will compete this week, sharing the action across the Tauranga and Omanu clubs before the top four provinces on each side come together to play the finals on Saturday at the latter course.

"It’s really cool to see," Otago men’s captain Brandon Hodgson said yesterday.

"And on two different courses as well — it’s going to be an interesting week."

Teams will rotate between the two golf courses throughout the week, playing two rounds a day except for Thursday, when everyone plays once, and has their bye round.

Otago’s men just missed the top four last year and have not won the national title since 1982, although they have finished second four times since 2010.

Hodgson, who moves from No5 to No3 in a much-altered five-man team for his ninth interprovincial, sees no reason why the province cannot do something memorable this week.

"We’ve had a couple of practice rounds with the team now and the boys look really good," he said.

"I think it’s pretty open this year in terms of who could win it. I don’t think there’s any real favourite.

"I believe we’ve definitely got a good chance and I’m extremely confident we are going to do well."

Hodgson himself is in good nick after reaching the semifinals of the New Zealand Amateur on his home track at the Otago Golf Club.

Also a semifinalist — and co-medallist after strokeplay qualifying — was young clubmate William McLauchlan, who makes his interprovincial debut at No5.

"It was obviously nice playing at home in the Amateur with some course knowledge, and a heap of local support was awesome for us.

"Will has really come on leaps and bounds over the last year or so. He played quite a bit of golf in Australia before our trials, and he is looking really good."

Tom Lee, Callum Judkins and Jacob Bellamy are missing from last year’s team.

Cromwell golfer Inia Logan returns for his sixth interprovincial at No1, Ryan Bellamy remains at No2 for his third tournament, and Parker Aluesi steps up from 2021 reserve to make his full debut at No4.

Logan was a big presence in more ways than one, Hodgson said.

"He’s bulked up and he’s looking big and strong, and his game looks good."

Otago plays Northland this morning before having the bye this afternoon.

Poverty Bay-East Coast and Manawatu-Whanganui loom on Wednesday, Wellington on Thursday, and North Harbour and Aorangi on Friday.

North Harbour and Auckland are back after sitting out last year due to the regional lockdown.

Auckland (led by Josh Bai), defending champion Taranaki (Sam Jones) and Hawke’s Bay (Mako Thompson) appear to be the biggest threats.

It is a gruelling week of intense matchplay golf, and Hodgson knows only the strong survive.

"You’ve got to eliminate the mental mistakes and accept the physical ones, and try to tune out as much as you can, because it’s a long week, and it’s tough.

"It’s also going to be quite hot up here but we’ve got quite a fit team and I think that will play into our hands pretty well."

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz

Otago men



The team



No. 1: Inia Logan

No. 2: Ryan Bellamy

No. 3: Brandon Hodgson

No. 4: Parker Aluesi

No. 5: William McLauchlan