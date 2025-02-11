In-form Geary intent on securing NZ Open title

Kiwi Josh Geary kisses the 2025 Victorian Open trophy to celebrate his win on Sunday. PHOTO: PGA OF AUSTRALIA

One of the most gruelling rounds of golf could set New Zealander Josh Geary up perfectly for his home tournament.

Fresh off winning the Victorian Open on Sunday, Geary is already preparing for his next challenge at the New Zealand Open, teeing off in 15 days.

Geary was the clubhouse leader going into the final round at the 13th Beach Golf Links and focused on managing the tough conditions created from high winds at the course.

"It’s the hardest round of golf I’ve had to play," Geary said.

"It’s hard enough trying to close out a tournament, let alone in those conditions which meant literally you could make any score from anywhere.

"If you’d asked me if I shot 78 tomorrow if I’d still have a four-shot margin, I’d tell you you’re dreaming, but that’s just how hard it was."

Geary headed to Australia to prepare for the New Zealand tournament, but as the putts kept rolling in, the possibility of winning came into focus.

"My plan was to come over here and get ready for the New Zealand Open, but my game turned up this week and I just went with it. I’m super happy, obviously, and stoked to get it done."

The New Zealand Open has been a happy hunting ground for Geary, who finished third in 2011, just one shot behind winner Brad Kennedy.

In 2019 he finished two shots behind Zach Murray to tie for second, and finished tied for third last year, again two shots behind winner Takahiro Hataji.

But Invercargill-born Geary insists the ultimate goal is the crown at Millbrook this year.

"Millbrook’s a very special place and it’s hard to have a bad time in Queenstown," Geary said.

"There’s usually family and friends . . . who come out and watch which puts a bit more energy into my game and sharpens the focus a bit.

"I’m definitely aiming to have my name on the trophy this year.

"It’s my national Open and something I’ve contended for quite a few times now. It’d be nice to be in the winner’s circle come Sunday with the Kiwi crowd right in behind me."

Geary joins arguably one of the strongest Kiwi fields at the New Zealand Open in recent years, including Steven Alker, Ben Campbell, Daniel Hillier and Sam Jones.

Other New Zealanders who have entered to contest the Brodie Breeze Trophy later this month include Michael Hendry, the last Kiwi to win the New Zealand Open, Nick Voke and Denzel Ieremia, now both competing on the Asian Tour, as well as Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia players Kerry Mountcastle and Tyler Wood.

Tournament Director Michael Glading believes Geary’s victory has upped the ante on a potential home win.

"With Josh, Dan Hillier, Steve Alker, Ben Campbell, Michael Hendry and so many other Kiwi’s in great form, we’ve decided to name this group the ‘Kiwi Challenge’, as it’s about time we had another Kiwi winner," Glading said.

— APL