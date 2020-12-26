Hole-some effort by quartet

All smiles after playing 100 holes of golf on Wednesday at the Cromwell Golf Club are (from left) Josh Kahukura, Matt Bowater, Dylan Stock and Hayden Paddon. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A good walk spoiled? More like a good walk earned.

Four Otago men went out and played golf on Wednesday in Cromwell. And played on and on and on...

Dylan Stock, of Dunedin, Josh Kahukura, Hayden Paddon and Matt Bowater, of Cromwell, were part of a fundraising event for the Cancer Society called the Longest Day. It involved playing 72 holes of golf in a day on any course in December and January.

But the men went a bit better than that. They played 100 holes of golf at the Cromwell Golf Course on Wednesday.

They started at 5.30am and finished at 9.30pm, playing five full rounds and then another 10 holes.

All right-handers, they made about $4500 for the Cancer Society, and also got plenty of blisters and some weary bodies near the end.

"Playing 100 holes came into the conversation about the end of the second round.

"We knew we were making quite good time. It wasn’t too hot so we thought why not push through to 100," Stock said.

"Once Hayden gets an idea into his head he is pretty much going to do it."

Paddon, a top rally driver, is also a handy enough golfer.

All four have handicaps in single digits.

Stock said it was a feeling of relief to reach the 100th hole and he struck his best drive on the final hole.

All up, Stock said they each

walked 49km, taking about 63,000 steps.

Stock ended up playing the final 28 holes in bare feet because of blisters and said it went all right.

Scores were not too bad, and only a handful of balls were lost.

Stock said it was more a feeling of relief than elation to finally finish the 100th hole and though there were a few aches and pains the next day, everyone had come through well.