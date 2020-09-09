Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Lee claims last spot in US Open

    1. Sport
    2. Golf

    Danny Lee. Photo: Getty Images
    Danny Lee. Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has been given the last spot into next week's US Open in New York.

    Lee makes the 144-strong field following the completion of the Tour Championship yesterday with five spots up for grabs.

    The top five points leaders not otherwise exempt earned spots into the US Open.

    Lee was the lowest ranked of the five.

    The completed field, which was constructed through 28 exemption categories, features 11 past champions and 13 amateurs and includes players representing 25 countries.

    Because of Covid-19 there was no qualifying for the tournament.

    Fellow New Zealander Ryan Fox is also in the field.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter