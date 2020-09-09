Lee claims last spot in US Open

Danny Lee. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee has been given the last spot into next week's US Open in New York.

Lee makes the 144-strong field following the completion of the Tour Championship yesterday with five spots up for grabs.

The top five points leaders not otherwise exempt earned spots into the US Open.

Lee was the lowest ranked of the five.

The completed field, which was constructed through 28 exemption categories, features 11 past champions and 13 amateurs and includes players representing 25 countries.

Because of Covid-19 there was no qualifying for the tournament.

Fellow New Zealander Ryan Fox is also in the field.