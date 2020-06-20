Logan returns to competition with ace

Celebrating an ace are (from left): hole sponsor Regan Heal, golfer Inia Logan and Cromwell Golf Club professional and Moore Golf director Willie Moore at the fifth tee at the Cromwell Golf Club this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago No1 Inia Logan ought to take a break more often.

The province’s leading amateur drilled a hole in one at the Cromwell Golf Club course in his first proper game back since the Covid-19 restrictions.

It was on the par-3, 170m fifth hole which has been a dud hole for the left-hander.

But that all changed on Saturday. He teed off with a 5-iron into the wind and watched as the ball landed about 1.5m from the pin and bounced in.

It was his third ace. He has achieved the rare feat at Chisholm Park in Dunedin and at Tauranga Golf Club as well.

But this was the most satisfying. He has been playing golf at the course since he was "about 5".

"It is probably one of my worst holes on the course. I always complain about it," the 21-year-old said.

"It took me a few seconds to realise it had gone in. Once I realised we started yelling and all that. It was a good feeling."

His effort was rewarded with a $1000 voucher to spend at the pro shop.

With any luck it will be the first of many cheques Logan picks up.

He had hoped to turn professional this year but Covid-19 has delayed those plans.

"I definitely want to turn professional as soon as possible. I was looking at turning pro this year and I went over to Asia to try and qualify.

"I didn’t get a full card but I managed to get about six starts in the Asian development tournament.

"If Covid didn’t hit I would be professional now. But since that has come along it is on hold."

During lockdown, golf courses were off limits. For many golfers, it was a tough time.

But Logan, who is doing some work for family friends bagging possum bait, enjoyed the break.

"I didn’t touch a club during lockdown, which I enjoyed. You play so much golf during the year that I find taking a break is beneficial.

"I shot 65 on Saturday and that was my first proper round back."

The upside of not being able to turn professional is he will continue to be available for Otago.

The province finished runner-up to Auckland at the national interprovincial tournament last year.

"I think that was about our fourth time in the last five years we’ve come runners-up, so hopefully we can get the job done this year. And it will be nice to play for Otago for one more year."