Obituary: Betsy Rawls, golfer

Pro-golfer Betsy Rawls preparing to swing her club in an advertisement for Wilson Sporting Goods Company. Photo: Getty Images

Although she trained to be a physicist, Betsy Rawls devoted her life to golf, first as a four-time US Women’s Open champion and later as a tournament administrator. Her eight majors and 55 LPGA titles alone would have earned Rawls her spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame, but she also spent 17 years as tournament director of what was then the LPGA Championship. The South Carolina-born, Texas-raised Rawls had not intended to become a golf pro, but after winning the Texas Women’s Amateur in 1949 and 1950, and then runner up in that year’s US Women’s Open she decided, in h er own wrods, that it would be more fun to be in golf than physics. Rawls died on October 21, aged 95. — Agencies