Otago faces uphill battle

Otago will need some results to fall its way if it is to make the semifinals of the men’s tournament at the New Zealand interprovincial in Bay of Plenty.

A 4-1 loss to Wellington at the Omanu club yesterday left Otago on two match points with two rounds to play, and sitting in fourth place in division one.

Home side Bay of Plenty has cleaned up with a 5-0 record, leaving Wellington (2.5), Northland (2.5), Otago and Poverty Bay-East Coast (2) scrapping for the second qualifying spot.

Otago plays North Harbour and Aorangi today, and probably needs to win both matches to have a chance to reach the playoffs.

Young debutant William McLauchlan was the only Otago winner yesterday.

He beat Brad Rowland 2-up to make it 2.5 points from four matches at the No 5 spot this week.

Most of the other clashes were close. Parker Aluesi was pipped 1-up, Ryan Bellamy fell 2 and 1, Brandon Hodgson got beaten 3 and 2, and Inia Logan succumbed 4 and 3 to Jayden Ford in the No 1 battle.

In division two, Auckland is safe with a perfect 4-0 record, Hawke’s Bay has three points, and Southland, Taranaki, Canterbury and Waikato each have two.

The Otago women cannot make the semifinals, but they put in a highly meritorious effort this week.

After winning their first two games, then getting whitewashed by Auckland, they gave a talented Bay of Plenty team both barrels yesterday before being edged 3-2 at the Omanu club.

Otago’s young stars again led the way, No 1 Sumin Kang beating Jessica Green 2 and 1, and No 2 Yoonae Jeong beating Taylor-Rose Perrett 3 and 2.

Judith Yates continued her strong week with a valiant effort at No 5 before being edged 2 and 1.

The Otago women have the bye this morning before finishing their tournament with a match against Hawke’s Bay-Poverty Bay at the Tauranga club.