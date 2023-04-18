Speed golf world champ to the fore

Rob Hogan does not look like your typical golfer.

The Irishman’s long locks and beard, complete with a twisted handlebar moustache, encompass his face covered in beads of sweat.

World speed golf champion Rob Hogan, of Ireland, played 18 holes in 41 minutes at Taieri Lakes yesterday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

He is still catching his breath, and rightly so, having just run 18 holes at Taieri Lakes in a speed golf exhibition yesterday.

The two-time speed golf world champion introduced the sport — combining golf with running between the shots — to a bunch of spectators, who watched in awe as Hogan finished with a score of 79 in 41 minutes, for a combined speed golf score of 120.

Hogan, who hails from Mayo, was extremely pleased with his efforts down the front nine of the course, which he called beautiful, but found the back nine a struggle, estimating his heart rate was sitting about 200 when he hit the top of the steep 17th hole.

"Taieri Lakes is lovely.

"If you’d asked me up the top of No 17, there might have been a slightly different answer — it’s a challenging hill there," Hogan said, laughing.

"I suppose the real privilege is to show people something new.

"People sometimes are surprised that you can play golf really to the same standard if you’re playing in 40 minutes, than if you take five or six hours."

Hogan uses his pitching wedge as a putter.

Hogan, making a whistle-stop trip to Dunedin through sponsor Iscar Plus, ran the course with a holster carrying his three clubs: driver, 7-iron and sand wedge, using the wedge as a putter.

"Part of the speed golf journey is to figure out what is the best intersection between playing good golf and not having to carry about the bag."

A traditional golfer, Hogan read about speed golf in 2008, and by 2012, he was travelling to the United States for tournaments.

He has since won the world championships in 2013 and 2015 and had added the British, French and United States championships to his successes.

"[It’s] really great that speed golf has taken me all around the world to meet great people."

It was his fourth time visiting New Zealand, but his first in the South Island, and he described Dunedin’s landscape as "mind-blowing".

"I was wondering if I should run up the steepest hill in the world or not — thought I would save my legs."

His eyes are set firmly on this weekend, as he aims to win his first New Zealand title at the national speed golf open in Taranaki.

"Speed golf in New Zealand is really fantastic. It’s really taken off."

