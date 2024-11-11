Veteran Kiwi golfer wins $2m payday

Steven Alker has wrapped up another Charles Schwab Cup. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi golfer Steven Alker has had a $2.1 million payday on the seniors Champions Tour in Phoenix, Arizona.

Alker claimed the $1.7m prize for finishing top of the tour's points list for the second year running, but he missed replicating his win last year in the final tournament - Charles Schwab Cup Championship - falling just short on a dramatic final hole, leaving 67-year-old German Bernhard Langer as the tournament winner.

Alker earned $460,000 for finishing tied for second with Australian Richard Green, at 17-under, one shot behind Langer.

Alker, Langer and Green were level at 17-under when Alker and Langer teed off at the 18th hole, with Green in the clubhouse after his round.

Both had untidy approach shots, but Langer nailed a 30-foot (9.1m) putt and Alker came just a few inches short with his putt that would have sent them to a playoff.

It was Langer's 47th victory in 18 years on the Champions Tour.

He had a one-stroke lead over Alker heading into the final round, after shooting his age with a four-under 67 in the third round.

He led until bogeying the 17th hole, and while his shot-making on the final hole was patchy, he scrambled well enough before sinking a brilliant clincher.

"It still has to sink in," Langer told Sky Sport.

An emotional Alker paid tribute to his support team in earning him a second Charles Schwab Cup.

"This doesn't happen with just me … it's been a heck of a ride."

Alker was just one of seven players to have won the overall season title more than once.

"It means a lot. It's a season-long race, so consistency [is key] and you want to get some wins in there as well, and I am proud of the fact that I have kept that consistency over the last few years.

"Just competing with everybody out here on the Champions Tour has made me a better player, and I am very grateful for that."