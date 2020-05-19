Govt money getting to Otago groups

Money has already started flowing to Otago sporting clubs and organisations.

Sport New Zealand started a $15million assistance fund for community sporting groups and organisations earlier this month as they were faced with financial hardship because of the impact of Covid-19.

With little or no money coming in and expenses still having to be paid, some were finding it tough.

The fund opened for applications on May 11 and by the end of the first week, 38 had been processed. Sport Otago was overseeing the scheme.

Of those, 21 were successful outright while two others were being reworked this week and would hopefully be successful.

Others were either ineligible or needed to provide more information before an assessment could be made.

Three payment batches have already been paid out. Some have gone to regional bodies such as Football South and the Otago Rugby Football Union but the majority has gone to clubs.

Regional sport organisations can get a maximum of $40,000 and clubs can get up to $1000.

The fund will be open until June 19 or when the funds run out, whichever comes first.

Clubs which have a facility are urged to consider applying as long as they meet the criteria.

Meanwhile the Government package of $265million to help sport through and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic will be spread out over four years.

Sport NZ was overseeing the package and said the investment recognised the important role that play, active recreation and sport had in contributing to New Zealand’s economy.

It also recognised the significant impact Covid-19 has had on the sporting sector and would provide it with an opportunity to come out of the current crisis stronger. Sport NZ will work through how and where it is targeted by talking to current partners and wider stakeholders in the sector.

Sport NZ chief executive Peter Miskimmin said the organisation was looking at listening and talking to many different groups. This started yesterday and would continue in the coming days and weeks.

Professional sport teams have been particularly hard hit and were said to be eyeing some assistance from the fund.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said some funding will go to professional sport but professional sport only operated when it had a strong base at the grassroots and community level so they were intertwined.

The money may also help the Farah Palmer Cup. New Zealand Rugby was committed to the women’s provincial competition but had yet to announce a start date.



