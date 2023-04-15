Culhane ready for debut in FIH Pro League

New Black Stick Benji Culhane hopes to make another memorable debut. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Benji Culhane has already made one memorable debut — he is hoping for another.

The 19-year-old Southlander was named in the Black Sticks earlier this month and is poised to make his debut during the FIH Pro League in Christchurch later this month.

The Otago Daily Times understands Otago’s Patrick Ward has been called into the side as well, but Hockey New Zealand has not confirmed his elevation.

The Culhanes tend to get off to great starts.

Benji’s father Simon Culhane made one of the more notable debuts in New Zealand sport.

He slotted 20 conversions and scored a try in a 45-point haul during the All Blacks’ 145-17 demolition of Japan at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Benji looked like he was destined to make his name in cricket.

He grabbed attention with a century on Hawke Cup debut for Southland. He made 105 and teamed up with Highlander Finn Hurley (81) in a 176-run seventh-witch partnership.

About three weeks later the wicketkeeper-batter clobbered 12 fours and eight sixes on his way to whirlwind 123 from 94 balls for Otago at the national under-19 tournament, in 2020.

But the University of Otago sports science student was also a very skilled hockey player.

Covid wiped out most fun in 2021, but when sport resumed again hockey firmed as his No1 choice.

The lanky defender made some eye-catching runs from the back to help Otago defeat Wellington 4-2 in the final and claim its first national title in the tournaments’ 114-year history.

The national selectors noted his performances and he was named in the junior Black Sticks. And earlier this month he was promoted to the national side.

It has been a rapid rise. He discovered the news on a successful hunting trip with dad.

They had humped to the top of a hill to check his phone.

"I’d been hunting all day. We got a couple of deer but no stags," he said.

"I thought I better check my phone because I knew the team was going to be named. Got on to the top, got some reception and I had three missed calls from the coach.

"I rang [Greg Nicol] back and he said I was going to be in the mix for the Pro League, so I was pretty excited."

It was nice to be able to share the moment with his father, who had encouraged him in all his sporting endeavours.

"I was playing hockey, cricket, basketball, rugby and everything when I was younger. But as I got older I sort of started liking hockey and cricket more so than rugby."

With several key players unavailable due to European club commitments, the Black Sticks have been presented an opportunity to test their depth.

"I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully, I’ll be able to get a few minutes on there and just do the best job I can do and enjoy it."

The Black Sticks play Great Britain on April 22 and April 28, and play Australia on April 25 and April 30.