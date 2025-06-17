Otago's Ward helps Black Sticks to stunning comeback win

Black Sticks huddle before their game against Malaysia at the Nations Cup. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One goal was not enough for Finn Ward.

The rising Otago hockey star helped himself to two in just in his second international appearance as New Zealand completed a stunning comeback in the Nations Cup this morning.

The Black Sticks fought back from 3-0 down to shock host nation Malaysia 4-3.

A 40-minute delay due to thunder and lightning in previous games obviously did not shake Ward or the Black Sticks.

Malaysia had the better of the chances in the opening quarter in Kuala Lumpur, but Dom Dixon stood tall in the New Zealand goal, keeping the game scoreless.

The second quarter featured little attacking play from either side as they engaged in an arm wrestle through the middle of the pitch, but Malaysia capitalised on a rare opportunity to take a 1-0 lead.

In the final 30 seconds of the first half, New Zealand earned four consecutive penalty corners.

Despite the pressure, the Malaysian defence held firm.

Malaysia came out firing in the third quarter, scoring two quick goals — one from a stroke being awarded off a penalty corner and another from a field goal – to take a 3-0 lead.

But the Black Sticks were not done.

Ward, who made his debut in the opening win over Japan, got New Zealand on the board with his first international goal, a tidy deflection past the keeper.

Moments later, Malaysia went down to 10 players with a yellow card, and Black Sticks coach Greg Nicol made a courageous call to take his keeper off to create an overlap with two extra players.

It paid off when Simon Yorston found the back of the net off a penalty corner deflection to bring it to 3-2 heading into the final quarter.

Within the first minute of the fourth quarter, Sean Findlay scored off a broken penalty corner play to level it 3-3.

Less than two minutes later, Ward fired a brilliant ball into the circle for a slick Sam Hiha touch into the net to make it four goals in eight minutes and secure victory.

It means the Black Sticks have locked in a semifinal spot, but the opposition is yet to be decided.

Their next game, against Pakistan tomorrow night, will determine who finishes top of pool B and plays second place in pool A.