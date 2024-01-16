Inability to execute basics costs NZ

Poor execution of basic skills let the Black Sticks women down yesterday as they were beaten 3-1 by India in their second pool game at the Olympic qualification tournament.

All four goals were scored in the opening quarter in the Indian city of Ranchi.

The Black Sticks will be disappointed as poor tackling and several turnovers stifled momentum in periods when they looked like they could break through.

The defeat sets up what will likely be a must-win encounter with the United States, depending on the result of India versus Italy, tomorrow.

Megan Hull. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

It was a calamitous start for New Zealand when Sangita Kumari put India up with a well-executed field goal after just 40 seconds.

The Black Sticks, however, responded with composure, earning the first penalty corner of the game shortly after. A mis-trapped ball cost them the opportunity to pull level.

Ten minutes into the game, the Black Sticks found their breakthrough when Megan Hull nailed a penalty corner goal, levelling the score.

The parity was shortlived, however, as India swiftly regained the lead through their own penalty corner goal.

Adding to New Zealand’s woes, India managed to work the ball back into the circle after a broken-down penalty corner and secured another goal.

India’s superior skill shone through in the second quarter as they effortlessly strung together passes and executed midfield runs past New Zealand defenders.

As the third quarter unfolded, New Zealand threw everything they had at India, mounting a sustained period of pressure but could not find a chink in the Indian armour.

In the final quarter, New Zealand struggled to create chances, while India showcased resolute defence to secure their lead.

The Black Sticks did win a penalty corner with two minutes to go but, in what was the story of the game, it was poorly executed, letting the Indians off the hook.

— Staff reporter