NZ begins World Cup campaign with draw

The Black Sticks women kept their nerve to grab a 2-2 draw with China in their opening game of the World Cup at Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam yesterday.

A vibrant crowd was treated to an entertaining game filled with attacking hockey, genuine skill and exciting goals.

The Kiwis started the game with some nervy moments, which was to be expected after having played only four internationals since the Tokyo Olympics.

However, the Black Sticks quickly found their feet late in the first quarter and won the first penalty corner of the game.

The Black Sticks continued to come into their own, dominating possession in the second quarter and taking the lead with a superb goal from Rose Tynan, who controlled an aerial ball at the edge of the circle and opened the scoring with a lovely backhand shot on goal.

China came out strongly to start the second half and won a couple of quick penalty corners, converting both — one taking an unlucky deflection off a New Zealand player — to take a 2-1 lead.

The Black kept their composure and responded three minutes into the fourth quarter.

Katie Doar fired a delightful long-range pass to Hope Ralph on the wing. Ralph used her sizzling pace to force herself into the circle, where she fired off a pinpoint pass to hit Olivia Merry waiting expectedly to slot it into goal.

Both sides had the opportunity to claim victory in the final minutes of the game but were unable to convert.

The Black Sticks’ next game is against England on Wednesday morning (NZ time).

