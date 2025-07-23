ODT Hockey Chat: OBHS v Johnnies

On this episode of ODT Hockey Chat brought to you by Brooker Travel we are back at the McMillan Turf to catch up with the action between OBHS and Johnnies in the big game of the week.

There has been a win and a draw between them so far this season so find out who prevails.

We talk to the spectators, the players and even the referee!

We find out how the under 18 Otago boys and girls got on at their national tourneys and we find out why the Otago Premier Women's squad are suiting up against Waitaki Boys!!

All on this issue of Hockey Chat.