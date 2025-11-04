Hockey: Tarrant retires after 15 years with Black Sticks

Blair Tarrant at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dunedin Black Stick Blair Tarrant has called time on his international career.

The defender hangs up the hockey stick after an international career spanning 15 years, including three Olympic Games, three Commonwealth Games and three World Cups.

"I’ve been incredibly lucky to live out a dream - to represent New Zealand and play the game I love for so long,'' Tarrant said.

"None of it would have been possible without my parents, partner, family, friends, and the amazing coaches and managers who have supported me along the way. A special thank you to Dave Ross, who had a huge influence on my development as a hockey player."

The 35-year-old’s career began in his home town of Dunedin, quickly rising through the ranks to represent the Junior Black Sticks at the Junior World Cup in 2009.

He made his senior debut the following year against Germany and helped the Black Sticks win bronze at the Delhi Commonwealth Games.

He went on to represent New Zealand at the 2014 and 2022 Commonwealth Games and at the Olympics in 2016, 2021 and 2024. He also featured at the 2014, 2018 and 2023 World Cups.

Tarrant, who captained the Black Sticks from 2017-2022, wraps up his career with an incredible 272 caps and 10 goals.

Domestically, Tarrant had stints with HC Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Hamburger Polo Club in Germany and recently with the Southern Alpiners in the national premier hockey league.

Black Sticks assistant coach and former team-mate Shea McAleese paid tribute to Tarrant’s career.

"He wore the black shirt with immense pride and everything he did epitomised what it means to be a New Zealand great many others would follow into battle.

"Taz can hang his stick up knowing he went out on a high. His 2024 campaign was phenomenal, and he was consistently one of the best players for New Zealand, and in the world.

"He’ll go down as one of the greatest ever to wear the fern."

