ODT Hockey Chat: Alpiners take to the turf

On the last episode of ODT Hockey Chat brought to you Brooker Travel we are down at the McMillan turf to catch with the first round of the Premier Hockey League.

The South Island-based Alpiners (both men and women) were taking on the Tridents from the top of the North Island.

We witness a moving tribute and haka to departing Otago Black Stick Blair Tarrant, who has just retired from the national side after 15 years at the top. Blair is also the coach of the men’s Alpiners side.

We talk to the “Godfather” of Otago Hockey Dave Ross who coached Blair from a young age about what he’s achieved in his career and amazing longevity.

We also catch up with the new CEO of NZ Hockey Michelle Hollands about the new challenges she has taken on in her role. Finally we catch up with Alpiner Mezzy Surridge who scored one of the most spectacular goals ever seen at the Turf.