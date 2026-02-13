Canadian big man signs with Thunder

Canadian defenceman Samuel Loiselle has signed with Dunedin Thunder. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Dunedin Thunder have added serious strength to their blue line with the signing of Canadian defenceman Samuel Loiselle.

The 25-year-old arrives in Dunedin in April and brings with him an impressive pedigree.

Standing tall and skating smoothly, Loiselle is known for combining physicality with strong vision and a confident shot — exactly the type of player the Thunder coaches have been targeting.

Born in La Malbaie, Quebec, Loiselle brings size, skating ability and playmaking instincts to the Thunder.

The 1.91m, 100kg defenceman has built a respected career in competitive North American hockey, most recently playing in Canada’s LNAH, where he logged offensive contributions and impactful defensive play.

Across his most recent seasons at this level, Loiselle has shown he can contribute at both ends of the ice, recording goals and assists while anchoring the blue line.

For Loiselle, the decision to head south was an easy one.

He is ‘‘really excited” about the opportunity to join the Thunder, especially knowing he will be lining up alongside close friend Luke Stegmann.

After plenty of conversations with head coach Guillaume Leclancher and assistant Jamin Harrex, Loiselle felt Dunedin was the right fit, both on and off the ice.

“I’ve heard incredible things about the staff, the city, and the fans,” Loiselle said.

He believes his skating ability, shot and on-ice vision will allow him to make an immediate impact and help push the Thunder into championship contention.

Loiselle’s experience in high-level Canadian leagues, combined with his composure under pressure, adds depth and reliability to the Thunder defensive unit, while his offensive skills give the team another weapon from the back end.

The Thunder will also welcome back fan favourite Cole Beckstead as they continue their bid for a maiden NZIHL championship.