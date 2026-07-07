Stampede fight hard to stay top of national league

The Southern Stampede. Photo: James Allan Photography

They did not have the easiest weekend but the Southern Stampede are still setting the pace in the New Zealand Ice Hockey League.

The defending champions banked another couple of wins over the Botany Swarm in Auckland.

It was top versus bottom but the action was competitive.

The Stampede were taken to overtime before winning 3-2 on Saturday night, and followed up with a 5-3 win on Sunday night.

Connor Harrison gave the Queenstown men the ideal start in game two with a power play goal inside the first four minutes.

The Swarm nicked one back but Harrison added a second, and Lachlan Frear hooked in a goal on the power play with 50sec remaining in the first period.

League-leading scorer Conner Jean poked in a goal to make it 4-1 in the second period.

The Swarm closed the margin to 4-2 in the third before Harrison completed his hat-trick, leaving the Aucklanders to get a consolation goal with precisely 1sec left on the clock.

Jean added an assist to go to 32 points for the season, Stefan Amston had two assists, and Joel Gerard made 21 saves.

Saturday’s game was a right thriller.

The Swarm shocked the visitors with a goal after just 41sec.

Jean equalised late in the first period but the Swarm retook it early in the second.

Jordan Challis equalised again for the Stampede halfway through the final period, and the game went to overtime.

Max Roth was the hero for the Stampede with an unassisted winner in the extra period.

Aston Brookes batted away 22 shots in the Stampede goal and leads the NZIHL with a .910 save rate.

The Stampede (7-2-3) sit top of the league with 27 points, followed by the West Auckland Admirals (20), Dunedin Thunder (18), Canterbury Red Devils (13) and Swarm (12). All teams have played 12 games, so have four to play.

Next up for the Stampede is a road trip to play the Red Devils on July 18-19.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz