Thunder could do with win but Stampede tough

A win this weekend would go a long way towards propelling the Dunedin Thunder to the playoffs.

Getting that win will be no easy task, though.

The Stampede is coming to Dunedin for the second derby double-header of the season tonight and tomorrow.

Three weeks ago, also the last time both teams took to the ice, the Stampede got the better of the Thunder in the Queenstown match-up.

It won the two games by a combined 13-1, as it maintained its unbeaten record in this year’s New Zealand Ice Hockey League.

That leaves the Thunder in a scrap for two remaining playoff places.

It is fourth on 12 points, two behind the Botany Swarm and seven behind the West Auckland Admirals, who have played two extra games.

The Thunder has two games against each of the Swarm and Admirals left.

Those games will be key as not only would it win points, it would take points off the other teams.

If it could beat the high-flying Stampede it would be significant too, as they are wins no other team has had.

Puck drop at 7pm tonight and 6pm tomorrow.