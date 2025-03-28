Thunder ready to rumble

Mat Enright is lining up for the Dunedin Thunder again. PHOTO: KEA PHOTOS

The Dunedin Thunder are done with the phoney war and are ready to surprise tonight. They are hosting the West Auckland Admirals in their first proper game of the New Zealand Ice Hockey League season.

The two teams will play again tomorrow, and Thunder captain Mat Enright is feeling positive about the season.

They finished last in 2024, but they beat the Mako development team 5-4 and 9-4 in non-league games earlier this month.

"There was a couple of ups and downs, but it was a good opportunity for us to just align and get ready for the actual season," Enright said.

"So, yeah, it was a good weekend, all in all."

The Admirals also had a 3-0 win over the Mako.

The Thunder have analysed that game and have a greater understanding of what they are up against.

"We feel like we understand their gameplay. They’re a fast team.

"But I feel like we’ve been putting in a lot of hard work in the offseason, so the boys are feeling strong, and we’ve been paying attention to detail."

Canadian Cole Beckstead, who is in his second year with the Dunedin side, played a key role in helping get the team physically and mentally prepared for the season, and coach Guillaume Leclancher has been focused on improving the skill set.

There is a sense the Thunder are better prepared.

They have also made some gains during the offseason

Joe Orr and the Hurring brothers, Jacob and Max, are back in Thunder colours.

Enright, who has clocked 156 games for the club, is looking forward to combining with Orr and Jacob Hurring in the forward line.

The trio have played a lot together during the years and that will help the connections on the ice.

"When you’ve played with players like that for such a long time and grown up with them in the hockey community, you kind of have a bit of an intuitiveness when you’re on the ice with them."

The Thunder have brought in two new imports to bolster the defence.

Canadian Luke Stegmann and American Mark Shroyer have been playing in France and will add some starch at the back.

"We’re excited to see where the season’s going to take us this year, that’s for sure."

The playoff structure has been extended this season and will involve four of the five teams.

The Thunder are hoping to end a playoff drought that stretches back to 2018.