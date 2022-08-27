Big task ahead for University to tip up Raiders in final

Form would suggest the South Pacific Raiders should win in a canter.

They head into today’s Otago Rugby League final coming off a 44-12 win against the same opponent.

But they will not be taking their University opponents lightly when they run on to Kensington Oval.

They are well aware that finals often come down to who plays better on the day and past form can mean very little.

Indeed, it is not uncommon for a finals match-up to go completely differently the week after a last round match between the same teams.

That said, it would take a big turnaround for University to reverse the result in this one.

The Raiders bring a star-laden line-up, packed with experience and youth alike.

In Mackenzie Haugh they have an electric five-eighth, fresh off a premier rugby union club title, while Tama Apineru is dangerous at fullback.

Up front Mika Mafi is a strong-carrying prop, while Manassah Kutia continues to lead the team from lock at 39-years-old.

That is a very useful group, while rookie duo Jordan McEntee and Israel Otunuku have impressed, and former Canterbury Bulls second-rower Champ Betham has been influential.

They have helped this team to a minor premiership title.

However, there is enough quality in the University team to cause an upset.

Club stalwart Ricki Allan is a hard-working prop and will bring up 75 games for the team in the final.

Co-captain and fellow prop Ashley Jenkins will also bring up a milestone, when he plays his 50th match.

In the halves Troy Anstiss will bring his Whalers experience and is the other co-captain, while Jayden Hollander is another Otago representative turning out at hooker.

University won the last final, in 2020, and had qualified for the fixture last year prior to the game’s cancellation due to Covid-19.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Otago Rugby League Final

Kensington Oval, today, 3pm

South Pacific Raiders: Tama Apineru, Layne Opetaia, Tofatuimoana Solia, Tyron Pelasio, Opeti Samate, Mackenzie Haugh, Jordan McEntee, Mika Mafi, Michael Strydom, Ben Fosita, Lawrence Ualesi, Champ Betham, Manassah Kutia (c), Louis Tili, Jesse Va’afusuaga, Israel Otunuku, Zion Tofilau.

University: Josh Thompson, Icon Cribb, Chris Talauta, Brooklan Niwa, Kiardyn Hatch, Shaun Driver, Troy Anstiss (cc), Ashley Jenkins (cc), Jayden Hollander, Ricki Allan, Hawera Adams, Callum Donaldson, Jarrod Croawell, Finn Leary, Simon Pupualii, Liam Sharples, Stanley Pont, Adam Wright.