State of Origin coming to NZ: reports

Spencer Leniu is tackled while carrying the ball for the Blues during last year's State of Origin game three in Sydney. Photo: Getty Images

A State of Origin game will be played at Eden Park next year, according to reports in Australia.

The Australian and Code Sports report that a deal, worth about $5 million, has been finalised, with game two of rugby league's State of Origin series between Queensland and NSW to be held in Auckland in 2027.

The game will reportedly kick off at 9.30pm NZT to suit Australian viewers in Queensland and NSW.

Last October it was reported that the New Zealand government was in talks with the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) to bring a game to Aotearoa.

The deal is reportedly part of the $70m Events Attraction Package.

ARLC boss Peter V'landys last year said New Zealand was a possible future venue.

"Next year we're going to the MCG and then 2027 is available, so Origin in New Zealand is on our hit list," he said.

State of Origin is an annual three match series between Queensland and New South Wales.

It has been held at neutral venues in recent years with Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne all hosting games.

The last time an Origin match was played outside of Australia was in 1987 when an exhibition game was played in Los Angeles, California.